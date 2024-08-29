Fresh Tracks Friday | August 30, 2024

9 a.m. - Sun Heat - Welcome to the Good Life

This opening Fresh Track is off Sun Heat's brand new release "Carefree." Sun Heat is a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band. Based on this song's title and lyrics, you may want to add it to your personal "power-up" playlist.

10 a.m. - Valley - Bass Player's Brother

Valley is a Toronto-based alternative-pop band who have been nominated for a JUNO Award. "Water The Flowers, Pray For A Garden" is their new album and their most intimate and personal record yet. The album overall is an exploration of grief and resilience, but this song is a fast-paced fun track of summer love.

11 a.m. - American Aquarium - Messy as a Magnolia

American Aquarium are a North Carolina-bred band. Their latest work incorporates complex themes. This track is off their new album "The Fear Of Standing Still."

1 p.m. - Fontaines D.C. - Favourite

Fontaines D.C. are releasing their highly anticipated fourth album today, titled "Romance." Fontaines D.C. are an Irish post-punk band formed in Dublin while the four members were music school students that bonded over a common love of poetry.

2 p.m. - bby - Kinky

Bby is an indie band out of London that plays melodic grunge with self-assured style of storytelling. They are known for their live studio hangs which bring in audiences who apply through social media to be included.

3 p.m. - Wild Rivers - Cave

Wild Rivers is a platinum-selling indie trio from Toronto, Canada. They were awarded the 2023 JUNO Award for Breakthrough Group of the Year. This fresh track is from their brand new "Never Better" album.

4 p.m. - Donavon Frankenreiter - Never Too Late

Before becoming a professional musician he was a professional surfer in Hawaii and was sponsored by Billabong. At age 14 he rented a home from Jack Johnson's parents in Hawaii, became surf buddies with the young Jack Johnson, and learned to play guitar with him. These days you can find him touring the world with his three-piece band playing his laid-back music and still catching waves anytime he can.

5 p.m. - Zac Brown Band - Two Blue Chairs & You

Zac Brown Band's brand new song is perfect for your extended summer vacation soundtrack. This is one where he channels the sound of his old friend Jimmy Buffet. If you're sticking around here this weekend, just make sure you enjoy some frozen libations, as the song suggests.