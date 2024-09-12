Fresh Tracks Friday | September 13, 2024

9 a.m. - Of Good Nature & Shwayze - Don't Wanna Give Up

The band Of Good Nature packs a potent blend of alternative, soul, world, rock, groove, and reggae. You might expect to find them on a "beach vibes" playlist or performing on a music cruise with other laid-back, feel good bands.

10 a.m. - Jesse Malin & Bruce Springsteen - She Don't Love Me Now

While Jesse Malin gets top-billing on this fresh track, it's actually being put out by Bruce Springsteen on his next album "Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin." It's an all-star album whose proceeds will benefit Malin’s Sweet Relief artist fund, as the beloved punk troubadour continues his recovery from a spinal stroke he suffered last year that left him partially paralyzed.

11 a.m. - Balu Brigada - So Cold

Balu Brigada are a self-described "groove-pop" duo composed of multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter/producer brothers, Henry and Pierre Beasley. The brothers are from New Zealand and now working out of New York. They are getting ready to put out a new album of songs, one of which will be this one.

1 p.m. - Ruthie Foster - Done (feat. Larkin Poe)

This deep delta blues track is off Ruthie Foster's latest album "Mileage", her tenth studio album. Throughout the album, folk-blues luminary Ruthie Foster reflects on a life full of professional triumphs, personal loss, and a musical journey that took her from singing in rural Texas churches to multiple Grammy nominations.

2 p.m. - Post Malone - M-E-X-I-C-O (feat. Billy Strings)

Post Malone, usually known as a rap artist, has a new album out — and it's a country record. The album is titled "F-1 Trillion: Long Bed" and features an all-star list of collaborators, such as Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton and Chris Stapleton. On this fast-paced fresh track, Malone pairs with strings-wizard Billy Strings.

3 p.m. - Kameron Marlowe - High Hopes (feat. Marcus King)

“High Hopes” captures the bittersweet struggle of moving on from lost love, blending optimism with a sense of lingering doubt. This track is a revised version, redone in order to additionally include Marcus King in the vocal mix and his tell-tale guitar riffs.

4 p.m. - ZZ Ward - My Baby Left Me

ZZ Ward has a new album coming out titled "Dirty Shine." The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and now video director, record label owner, milliner, and new mom is enjoying an outpouring of creativity currently. You can see her perform at the State Room in Salt Lake City on November 8th.

5 p.m. - Tab Benoit - Little Queenie

After a 14-year recording hiatus, Louisiana Bayou blues guitarist Tab Benoit is back with his long-awaited new album "I Hear Thunder." We feature "Little Queenie," one of 10 new tracks that appear on the album.