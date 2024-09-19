Fresh Tracks Friday | September 20, 2024
It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day! Fresh Tracks Friday serves slices of new music from Lucius, Sturgill Simpson, Leon Bridges, and many more. Tune in to KPCW every Friday for fresh toppings to your music playlist!
9 a.m. - Sun Heat - Be the Best
This opening Fresh Track is off Sun Heat's brand new release "Carefree." Sun Heat is a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band. Based on this song's title and lyrics, you may want to add it to your personal "Power-Up" playlist.
10 a.m. - Jefferson Clay - On My Way!
Jefferson Clay is an award winning singer/songwriter and alt-pop artist based in Austin, Texas. He is a pandemic success story, releasing his first few singles in 2020, to immediate acclaim from music blogs and Spotify’s “Fresh Finds.” This is his latest work.
11 a.m. - Lucius - Old Tape (feat. Adam Granduciel)
Lucius is a four-piece indie pop band out of Los Angeles, by way of Brooklyn, NY. They have a Utah show date coming up on September 29th at Granary Live in Salt Lake City. This brand new track features Adam Grant.
1 p.m. - Johnny Blue Skies - If The Sun Never Rises Again
The artist Johnny Blue Skies is none other than Sturgill Simpson…rebranded. Changing his name and his sound is a testament to his fearless creativity. The sound here is more laid back, less outlaw. See if you like it...
2 p.m. - Odie Leigh - Conversation Starter
Odie Leigh is a New Orleans-bred, Detroit-based singer-songwriter. Her infectious debut album "Carrier Pigeon" is a tender, vulnerable and fun snapshot of the euphoric and terrifying tumble that is falling in love...or maybe just a passing crush. Odie Leigh will be performing at The Urban Lounge in Salt Lake on Sept 26th.
3 p.m. - PAPA PEET - Romely
Papa Peet is a soul-blues band from Perth, Australia. Papa Peet combines influences of southern soul, delta blues, desert rock and west coast swagger.
4 p.m. - Hayes & The Heathens - Any Other Way
Singer and songwriter Hayes Carll is an artist whose rootsy sound finds room for the playful swagger of rock & roll, the relatable storytelling of country, and the thoughtful introspection of folk within his music. He has been awarded two Americana Music Awards, a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song, and multiple Austin Music Awards. This is his first single put out for his upcoming release.
5 p.m. - Leon Bridges - Laredo
Leon Bridges is getting ready to put out a new album, which will be titled simply, "Leon." Bridges didn't pick up guitar until he was in college studying dance. He said he 'felt like soul was a dying genre, and he wanted to bring his own stories and experiences into it.' His upcoming album will reflect on his time growing up in Fort Worth, Texas.
6 p.m. - Diggin' Dirt - Treat You Right
Diggin' Dirt is a 7-piece funk-soul band out of Humboldt County, California. Their infectious sound is fueled by blazing horns, searing guitars and a relentlessly driving rhythm section. Tying it all together is the band’s frontman with charisma and natural-born soul.