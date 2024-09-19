Fresh Tracks Friday | September 20, 2024

9 a.m. - Sun Heat - Be the Best

This opening Fresh Track is off Sun Heat's brand new release "Carefree." Sun Heat is a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band. Based on this song's title and lyrics, you may want to add it to your personal "Power-Up" playlist.

10 a.m. - Jefferson Clay - On My Way!

Jefferson Clay is an award winning singer/songwriter and alt-pop artist based in Austin, Texas. He is a pandemic success story, releasing his first few singles in 2020, to immediate acclaim from music blogs and Spotify’s “Fresh Finds.” This is his latest work.

11 a.m. - Lucius - Old Tape (feat. Adam Granduciel)

Lucius is a four-piece indie pop band out of Los Angeles, by way of Brooklyn, NY. They have a Utah show date coming up on September 29th at Granary Live in Salt Lake City. This brand new track features Adam Grant.

1 p.m. - Johnny Blue Skies - If The Sun Never Rises Again

The artist Johnny Blue Skies is none other than Sturgill Simpson…rebranded. Changing his name and his sound is a testament to his fearless creativity. The sound here is more laid back, less outlaw. See if you like it...

2 p.m. - Odie Leigh - Conversation Starter

Odie Leigh is a New Orleans-bred, Detroit-based singer-songwriter. Her infectious debut album "Carrier Pigeon" is a tender, vulnerable and fun snapshot of the euphoric and terrifying tumble that is falling in love...or maybe just a passing crush. Odie Leigh will be performing at The Urban Lounge in Salt Lake on Sept 26th.

3 p.m. - PAPA PEET - Romely

Papa Peet is a soul-blues band from Perth, Australia. Papa Peet combines influences of southern soul, delta blues, desert rock and west coast swagger.

4 p.m. - Hayes & The Heathens - Any Other Way

Singer and songwriter Hayes Carll is an artist whose rootsy sound finds room for the playful swagger of rock & roll, the relatable storytelling of country, and the thoughtful introspection of folk within his music. He has been awarded two Americana Music Awards, a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song, and multiple Austin Music Awards. This is his first single put out for his upcoming release.

5 p.m. - Leon Bridges - Laredo

Leon Bridges is getting ready to put out a new album, which will be titled simply, "Leon." Bridges didn't pick up guitar until he was in college studying dance. He said he 'felt like soul was a dying genre, and he wanted to bring his own stories and experiences into it.' His upcoming album will reflect on his time growing up in Fort Worth, Texas.