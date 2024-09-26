Fresh Tracks Friday | September 27, 2024

9 a.m. - Sheppard - Running Straight To You

Australian siblings, George, Amy, and Emma Sheppard relocated from Brisbane, Australia to Nashville and released their fourth album "Zora" earlier this year. The band said the album contains themes of resilience and optimism, which naturally permeated the songs , and that each one was 'a beacon of hope, a call to hold on through times of darkness with the hope that a new dawn was just around the corner.'

10 a.m. - Teddy Swims - Bad Dreams

Teddy Swims is coming out with a new album! After his breakthrough debut album, "I've Tried Everything But Therapy (part 1)," exploded onto the scene in 2023, he won multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and he has securely found his place on the American radio waves. This fresh track is the first single from his new work, and it does not disappoint.

11 a.m. - Judah & the Lion - What A Time To Be Alive

Where did their name come from? It's a play on lead singer Judah Aker's name. His mom told him 'if he ever became a rapper he should call himself The Lion of Judah.' He formed an indie rock band instead. The band's newest album, "The Process," was inspired by singer Judah Akers' personal life and struggles, however, it emerges as a record that is buoyant, impassioned and emotionally connective. Judah & The Lion will be performing live in Salt Lake on October 8th at The Union.

1 p.m. - mxmtoon - the situation (feat Kero Kero Bonito)

M-X-M toon is, in her own words, an American "artist/songwriter/actor/ designer/gamer/simp." She is a 24-year old multi-media producer from California of Chinese-American descent. Her third album "liminal space" comes out in November.

2 p.m. - Landon Conrath - Doomsday

Landon Conrath is an indie artist from Minneapolis. His new album, "Employee of the Year," is a collection of textured, indie gems written about the trials and tribulations of growing up. He'll be performing at Kilby Court in Salt Lake City on November 12th.

3 p.m. - Johnny Blue Skies - Scooter Blues

The artist Johnny Blue Skies is none other than Sturgill Simpson himself... rebranded with a new stage name. In an interview he said he wanted to claim back his own name and allow himself a different level of creativity and vulnerability producing an album under an assumed name. The sound is more laid back, less outlaw.

4 p.m. - Wilderado - Talker

Wilderado's sophomore album "Talker" is out now and we're going to premiere its title track. For this album they leaned into their Tulsa, Oklahoma roots and created a more confessional record, embracing what they love and where they came from. Widerado is performing at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake next Saturday, October 5th.

5 p.m. - Warren Haynes - This Life As We Know It

This track is the first single released from Warren Haynes' forthcoming album "Million Voices Whisper." The song conveys a sense of renewal and resilience, capturing the emotional journey of overcoming challenges and emerging stronger.