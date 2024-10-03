Fresh Tracks Friday | October 4, 2024

9 a.m. - Southern Avenue - Found A Friend In You

Southern Avenue is a GRAMMY®-nominated powerhouse from Memphis, Tennessee who have been electrifying stages worldwide since their explosive debut in 2017. They're known for their infectious energy and soulful sound, blending blues, soul, and gospel, while particularly paying homage to their Memphis roots. They have an album coming out next year, but they're offering this single as a sneak peak of what's to come.

10 a.m. - almost monday - she likes sports

Here's a 'freshie' for all you girls and ladies who "like sports." This track is off almost monday's "Dive "album that came out last week. They are an indie pop trio who channel a musical alchemy befitting of their Southern California roots.

11 a.m. - Zac Brown Band - My Kind of Medicine

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Southern rock group led by frontman Zac Brown. This new song is from their latest album, "No Wake Zone," which came out last week.

1 p.m. - Franz Ferdinand - Audacious

Franz Ferdinand is a Scottish-band from Glasgow who named themselves after the Archduke Franz Ferdinand, whose 1914 assassination is widely considered the catalyst for the start of World War I. The band has a new album due out in early 2025 titled "The Human Fear," which will feature this fresh track. They will be performing in Salt Lake City next March at The Complex.

2 p.m. - Tab Benoit - Still Gray

Tab Benoit's latest album in "I Hear Thunder." He is a Gammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues. This one is off the new album.

3 p.m. - The War and Treaty - Can I Get An Amen

The War and Treaty are an American husband and wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter. Michael began writing songs while serving in the US military — writing songs for his fallen comrades. Earlier this week they performed this new song live at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

4 p.m. - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Getaway Girl

Molly Tuttle's new release is a 6-track EP called "Into The Wild." Tuttle is a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter with a lifelong love of bluegrass and is considered one of the most compelling new voices in the roots music world.

5 p.m. - Tony Holiday - Shoulda Known Better

Brand new from Salt Lake City's own Tony Holiday is this track "Shoulda Known Better." Tony Holiday moved from SLC to Memphis a few years back to further steep himself in the blues tradition. The move has greatly paid off in the deeper development of his talent and sound.