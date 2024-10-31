Fresh Tracks Friday | November 1, 2024

9 a.m. - Thee Sacred Souls - Live For You

This is off the second album out from Thee Sacred Souls, titled "Got A Story To Tell." The album pays homage to great American R&B of the 60’s and 70’s and the sweet Chicano soul beloved by old school lowriders. This song is like the nicest alarm clock sound you'll ever hear as the band sings "Get Up Now" over and over with inspiring messages.

10 a.m. - Donavon Frankenreiter & John Craigie - Stillness of the Night

Before becoming a professional musician, Donavon Frankenreiter was a professional surfer in Hawaii and was sponsored by Billabong. At age 14 he rented a home from Jack Johnson's parents in Hawaii, became surf buddies with the young Jack Johnson, and learned to play guitar with him. On this brand new track he teams up with John Craigie, who has been described as “…the lovechild of John Prine and Mitch Hedberg with a vagabond troubadour edge.”

11 a.m. - David Shaw - One More Day

David Shaw is both the acclaimed lead vocalist and performer of The Revivalists and an artist presenting music under his own name as well. His second David Shaw album is out now, titled "Take A Look Inside." This is a very quick track at just 1 minute 19 seconds.

1 p.m. - The Brook & The Bluff - Bad Bad News

The Brook & The Bluff is a band name that needs explanation: the band members hail from Birmingham, Alabama and the band name refers to the areas of Birmingham where they grew up. Their brand new single "Bad Bad News" explores fear and emotional paralysis, all wrapped in upbeat melodies.

2 p.m. - Chuck Prophet - First Came the Thunder (feat. Qiensave)

Josh Farrow is a musical artist based in Nashville. His debut, self-titled album is due out before the end of the year. We're going to premiere one of the new tracks with this one, "Long Gone."

3 p.m. - Josh Farrow - Long Gone

Last week, NPR's Morning Edition aired an interview with Chuck Prophet in which Prophet discussed finding a silver lining in his cancer diagnosis. He learned to listen more and to delve into other musical influences… actions that led him to discover Cumbia music — a style that originated in Columbia with African and other influences. This led him to jamming and collaborating with Cumbia band Quiensave and a new album together that came out last week.

4 p.m. - Allen Stone & PJ Morton - Mystery

Brand new from Allen Stone, we've got this track, a collaboration with PJ Morton, and the title track from Stone's forthcoming new album. Allen Stone grew up in a small town in Washington, a pastor's son, listening to gospel music and seeing it's effect on people. PJ Moton is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer from New Orleans.

5 p.m. - HeavyDrunk & Watermelon Slim - BluesLand Theme Park

HeavyDrunk is a 9-piece, soul and brass band side project for musician (and BBQ smoker) Rob Robinson. The band has a new album coming out in February, and this is the title track. It's a dream about a theme park based on the music of the blues.