Fresh Tracks Friday | November 15, 2024

9 a.m. - Tripp Wilson - Rain On (feat. Lukas Nelson)

Tripp Wilson grew up in Anchorage Alaska, and moved to Oahu, Hawaii at age 18 where he got involved with the local music scene. Perhaps that's where he met Lukas Nelson, who grew up on Maui. The two have co-written this fresh track, a positive vibe to start our day.

10 a.m. - Jeremie Albino - Let Me Lay My Head

Jeremie Albino is hailed as an emotionally-nuanced storyteller and electrifying performer. He went from busking in the streets of Toronto to recently releasing an album produced by Dan Auerbach, lead singer of The Black Keys. The new album is "Our Time In The Sun" and this is one of the brand new tracks.

11 a.m. - Phoebe Katis - Good Days

Phoebe Katis is a UK-native, now living in New York City, who is captivating audiences with her trademark lush vocal harmonies, infectious melodies, and lyrics that radiate honesty. Get to know her with this recent single "Good Days."

1 p.m. - The Harpoonist - Heartbreak Autobahn

Shawn Hall, the virtuoso that is The Harpoonist, has been performing the last couple of decades in the hardcore blues-based rock n roll trenches, most recently as part of The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer. This jumping, harmonica-featuring tune from The Harpoonist is off his new album "Did We Come Here To Dance." If you didn't know, a 'harpoon' is a slang term for harmonica.

2 p.m. - Myles Smith - Waste (feat. James Bay)

Myles Smith’s new song "Waste" gives us a close look at love and memory, capturing the emotions that linger when people part ways. The track also features James Bay, an English singer-songwriter and guitarist.

Pure Prairie League is set to release their first new album in almost 20 years on December 6th. Titled "Back On Track," the record pays homage to the 70’s sound that brought them critically acclaimed success while also exploring new territory musically. Here's one of the new tracks.

4 p.m. - Freedust & Patric Pleasure - Electric (Patric Pleasure Remix)

The duo Freedust is a unique fusion of genres ranging from funk-soul to breaks and electronic jazzy pop. They just released an EP of this song, presented in several versions. This version is the one we selected for our KPCW audience, the Patric Pleasure remix.

5 p.m. - Widespread Panic - Keep Me in Your Heart

Widespread Panic recently released their cover of Warren Zevon's 2003 song "Keep Me In Your Heart," a song written by Zevon when knew he was dying of lung cancer. This cover version will appear on Widespread Panic's upcoming "Hailbound Queen" album.

6 p.m. - Tony Holiday - Twist My Fate (feat. Kevin Burt)

Tony Holiday, the local blues musician and harmonica-player from Salt Lake City, now of Memphis, Tennessee, has a new album in the works. We're going to debut the title track here with this one, which features Kevin Burt on guest vocals.

7 p.m. - The Bamboos - Lucky (feat. Bobby Flynn)

The Bamboos are an Australian funk and soul band from Melbourne, Australia. This single was released last week and features Bobby Flynn.

8 p.m. - Red Rosamond - PLEASE

This fresh track is from Red Rosamond. We couldn't find much write-up on her so listen to the track, which has a grooving 70's-ish funk sound, and hopefully...enjoy!