Fresh Tracks Friday | November 22, 2024

9 a.m. - Wilder Woods - Devil in My Eyes

Wilder Woods' 'Devil in My Eyes' is a haunting exploration of inner turmoil and desire, blending soulful melodies with evocative lyrics that stir both vulnerability and strength. This is from Wilder Woods' latest EP "Offering"

10 a.m. - Myles Smith - Nice to Meet You

Myles Smith's "Nice to Meet You" is a smooth, groove-infused track that blends contemporary R&B with heartfelt lyrics, as he navigates the complexities of first impressions and romantic connections.

11 a.m. - Vulfmon, Evangeline - It Might Have To Be You

Jack Stratton, the leader of the band Vulfpeck, has recently released a new album under the artist name Vulfmon, a moniker he used prior to the rise of his band Vulfpeck. The new album, "Dot" features a couple of tunes featuring female artist Evangeline, like this collaboration between the artists.

1 p.m. - Seranation - One Love

Seranation is a high energy Pop-Reggae / Rock band from St. Petersburg FL. This is their latest single.

2 p.m. - Busty And The Bass - Lucky (Song 7)

Busty and The Bass are a Canadian - American soul-jazz collective. The group is known for its unique approach to a diverse range of musical genres, including soul, jazz, R&B, folk, funk, hip hop, and dance music, and for its signature incorporation of its horn section. Here's their latest.

3 p.m. - Marfa - 66

The duo Marfa were born and raised on a Texas country soundtrack, and then bonded in Colorado with a shared love of rock icons past and present. They claim to have a sound as familiar as your favorite pair of Wranglers while as fresh as the morning Rocky Mountain air.

4 p.m. - Charlie Crockett - Hey Mr. Nashville

Charlie Crockett's brand new "Hey Mr. Nashville" is a soulful, honky-tonk anthem that blends traditional country with a modern edge, as he boldly calls out the heart of country music in pursuit of his own place in its legacy.

5 p.m. - Inhaler - Your House

You may think this band sounds a bit like U2. They are a quartet from Ireland, so there's that. Also, Bono's son is in the band….see what you think with this new single from Inhaler

6 p.m. - Ryan Bingham, The Texas Gentleman - Southside of Heaven - Live At Red Rocks

Ryan Bingham's "Southside of Heaven" live at Red Rocks captures the raw emotion and gritty authenticity of his signature Americana sound, amplified by the iconic venue's stunning natural acoustics. He has a whole new live album out titled "Live at Red Rocks" , recorded the is summer with the Texas Gentlemen accompanying.

7 p.m. - Cherry Blond - Stone Cold Killa

This is the first single from Cherry Blond's debut EP “FREAK FUNK” "Stone Cold Killa" is a fierce, high-energy rock anthem that blends gritty guitars with bold, rebellious lyrics, embodying a defiant spirit and an unapologetic attitude.

8 p.m. - Tom Petty - Never Be You

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers recently released "Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition), a 2-disk, 22 song collection, which includes this track "Never Be You" originally appeared on Petty's 1994 album Wildflowers, a record widely regarded as one of his finest solo works. But did you know, the song was earlier recorded by Roseanne Cash for the "Streets of Fire" film soundtrack in 1984?