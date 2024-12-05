Fresh Tracks Friday | December 6, 2024

9 a.m. - Moorea Masa & the Mood - Protect Your Peace (feat. Emily Elbert)

Moorea Masa has been singing since she could talk. Her voice has the power to move mountains, or to move grown men to tears. This is from her "When The Summer Calls" album.

10 a.m. - Natasha Blaine - Medicine

Singer-songwriter Natasha Blaine emerged from the Nashville music scene. Her groovy sound fuses elements of neo-soul, pop, and R&B. She began singing at a very young age, especially drawn to jazz singers like Ella Fitzgerald. This is her most recent single.

11 a.m. - dodie - Old Devil Moon

Dorothy Miranda Clark is an English singer, songwriter, author and YouTuber, known mononymously as Dodie. She began her career uploading original songs and covers to YouTube and made a big name for herself. This is her first new music released since 2021.

1 p.m. - OneRepublic & Jelly Roll - Hurt

Brand from OneRepublic, this track features Jelly Roll, an artist who has been collaborating with seemingly everyone in 2024. Originally released on OneRepublic's most recent album, "Artificial Paradise," Jelly Roll’s inclusion on the track reportedly aims to reimagine the song thanks to his unique and unmistakable vocal talents.

2 p.m. - Sam Fender - People Watching

This is the title track for Sam Fender's new album, coming out in February. Sam Fender is a rising English rock artist who co-produced this new song with one of his favorite working artists, the War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel.

3 p.m. - Dojo Cuts - I Got You

Dojo Cuts is one of Australia’s hottest, heavy funk performers. The band combines crisp, tight, funky instrumentals with some killer vocals. Check them out and see what you think.

4 p.m. - Soultown Revivalists & Ryan Innes - Burning Daylight

"Burning Daylight" is the debut album from the R&B/Neo-Soul band, Soultown Revivalists. The group is a collection of some of Utah's best musicians, including singer-songwriter Ryan Innes, The National Parks' frontman Brady Parks, and a few musicians from the band Fictionist, among others.

5 p.m. - Joce Reyome - Mr. Rain

Joce Reyome has been captivating audiences with their dynamic performances on stages throughout the east coast of Canada, where they now call home. Reyome, a genuine soul, brings authenticity to their performances, turning audiences into active participants in a journey through heartbreak, humor, and the essence of love itself.

6 p.m. - Michael Kiwanuka - The Rest of Me

Michael Kiwanuka is a talented British musician is of Ugandan heritage with a honeyed voice. His 2016 debut album earned him a coveted BRIT award. He has a new album out this month titled "Small Changes," and here is one of the brand new tunes.

7 p.m. - kitti - Maybe

This artist, who goes by the moniker Kitti, is a Scottish artist who won two awards for her work in 2020 - “Best Female Breakthrough” at the Scottish Music Awards and “Best Jazz Vocalist” at the Scottish Jazz Awards, which she also won again in 2022. Here's her latest work.

8 p.m. - Katy for Kings - Stomping Ground

Katy For Kings is a 20-year old emerging artist from Great Britain. She describes herself as a "theatre kid turned songwriter." This is her latest single.