Fresh Tracks Friday | December 13, 2024

9 a.m. - Devon Gilfillian - Christmas Is Love

Devon Gilfillian wrote on Instagram that he was honored to record this cover of James Brown's "Christmas Is Love." Adding that he "always wanted to cover a Christmas song that wasn’t a traditional Christmas song. Instead of sleigh bells, James just used horns." James Brown made Christmas funky, redefining what Christmas music was on his own terms.

10 a.m. - Stephen Day - It's Christmas All Over

Stephen Day is a 27-year old Georgia native, and Nashville resident. He's a modern-day crooner and R&B soul singer out with this fun new take on a modern Christmas tale.

11 a.m. - The Philly Specials & Mt. Joy - Santa Drives an Astrovan

The Philly Specials is Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata who have put out their third Christmas album, with all proceeds benefitting local Philadelphia charities. This third album includes collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Boyz II Men, and this one with Mt. Joy.

1 p.m. - Bleachers - Merry Christmas, Please Don't Call

Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff suggested that Jews write good Christmas songs, saying "We do it better cause we’re left out." This new holiday-themed song leans in to the heightened emotions surrounding connection during the holiday season but opts out of the joy and cheer often expected to arrive with them.

2 p.m. - The Bamboos - Hot Christmas

The Bamboos are a soul/funk outfit from Melbourne, Australia. Obviously, when you're celebrating Christmas in the southern hemisphere, the weather is much warmer. Singer Lance Ferguson said, "With these songs we thought we'd lean into some of those unique things that make a sun-drenched, snow-less festive season special."

3 p.m. - The Sheepdogs - Santa Man

Platinum-selling band The Sheepdogs are from Saskatoon, Canada. Their music is infused with rock ’n’ roll, roots, and blues with a passion and delight that emanates from their songs. This is a brand new Christmas song from them for your updated Christmas playlist.

4 p.m. - Johnnyswim - Fairytale of New York

Johnnyswim covers The Pogues' 1987 "Fairytale of New York", new for this season. The song is an Irish folk-style ballad written as a duet. In the UK, "Fairytale of New York" is the most-played Christmas song of the 21st century.

5 p.m. - Mat Kearney - Christmas Chevrolet (Jingle Bells)

Mat Kearney is a pop singer/songwriter from Oregon, now based in Nashville. He says he started this song as a joke to make his wife smile. And why not share that same humor with all of you?

6 p.m. - Gregory Porter - Christmas Will Really Be Christmas

This year Gregory Porter released a deluxe version of his "Christmas Wish" album, a gospel-inspired album from the acclaimed singer and songwriter who cites the Bakersfield Southern Gospel church, as well as his mother’s Nat King Cole record collection, as fundamental influences on his own sound.

7 p.m. - BROS - Hot Christmas

BROS is a side project from two brothers, Ewan and Shamus Currie, both members of the platinum-selling Canadian band The Sheepdogs. This new Christmas tune escapes the snowy north for a Christmas holiday in the tropics.

8 p.m. - The Zolas - Anything Can Happen on the Holiest of Days

The Zolas are a Canadian indie rock, multi-award-losing alternative band from Vancouver. This is their take on a holiday-inspired tune, new for 2024.