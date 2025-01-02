Fresh Tracks Friday | January 3, 2025

9 a.m. - Jared Grant - Express Yourself

Jared Grant grew up on the Caribbean island of Curacao, a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. He was part of a close-knit musical family, and attended a music conservatory in Rotterdam, Netherlands. He currently appears with the Amsterdam Funk Orchestra's Tribute to James Brown, and he just released under his name.

10 a.m. - Tom Misch - Falling For You

Selected as a Fresh Track for its funky syncopated rhythms, this song is by South London producer and multi-instrumentalist Tom Misch. His latest EP is titled "Six Songs," so let's check out one of them.

11 a.m. - The Wild Feathers - Comedown

The Wild Feathers are an American country rock band formed in 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. This is from their 2024 album "Sirens," a collection of tales chronicling a life worth living, love worth holding, and the hard-earned lessons found along the ride.

1 p.m. - K.E.F. - Tough Conversations (feat. The Moth & The Flame)

The Moth & The Flame are a band out of Provo, Utah that formed in 2011. On this new track they collaborate with K.E.F., and the song is set to appear on a soon-to-be-released album by K.E.F. titled "Heartbreak Tape: Volume II."

2 p.m. - Jesse Roper - Turn It Up

Jesse Roper is a Canadian rocker who says he loves rock n roll and ping pong. He dreams of playing the biggest stages and defeating the greatest opponents.

3 p.m. - Peech. - Homestead Road

Peech., spelled p-e-e-c-h-(period), is a Park City born-and-raised musical artist in his early 20's, also known as Harry Lawson. He has released 4 studio albums and has appeared at South By Southwest. He is currently working and living in Los Angeles. This track came out in December.

4 p.m. - Ghost Hounds - You'll Never Find Me

This haunting new tune by Pittsburgh-based Ghost Hounds is a fresh release. Ghost Hounds are a country rock band with a heavy blues influence formed by billionaire guitarist, songwriter, and entrepreneur Thomas Tull.

5 p.m. - Mk.gee - Rockman

Mk.Gee is a singer-songwriter, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist. His music has been described as "dreamy instrumentals and funk-infused guitar lines."

6 p.m. - Naughty Professor & Marcus King - Saturday Sinner (feat. Jelly Joseph)

Naughty Professor is a horn-based sextet from New Orleans. They collaborate with many artists and often appear as the guest horn section to artists performing at festivals. On this newest single, they appear with Grammy-nominated Marcus King.

7 p.m. - Vulfmon & Tyler Ballgame - Gloves Off

This is the latest by Vulfmon, a solo project by Jack Stratton of the band Vulfpeck. The track features Tyler Ballgame in a light-hearted, high-tone sound, indicative of the Vulf sound.

8 p.m. - Kitchen Dwellers - Cabin Pressure

Kitchen Dwellers is a 4-piece band from Bozeman, Montana playing "psychedelic Americana" bluegrass. This is off their 2024 album "Seven Devils." Kitchen Dwellers will be performing in Salt lake at The Commonwealth Room on January 24th.