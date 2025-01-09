Fresh Tracks Friday | January 10, 2024

9 a.m. - Josh Clay - Good Morning New Mercies

Josh Clay is a singer-songwriter from LaGrange, Georgia. He hopes the songs that he writes will "change the world," and that sometimes "the world is actually just your neighbor across the street or the person at work you can't stand." So start your new day with this hopeful and empowering message.

10 a.m. - Jordan Frye - Wildflower

Jordan Frye’s songwriting belongs to a tradition of storytelling-rich lyricists like Tom Petty, James Taylor, and Bob Dylan. He is from Ventura, California and grew up surfing, skateboarding, and listening to acoustic folk-rock. As the son of a drummer from the ’70s, he was immersed in music at a young age and began writing original songs when he was 10. This is a brand new track.

11 a.m. - GRAHAM - My Medicine

GRAHAM is a music producer who is now releasing music under his own name. He went by the name 100 Graham, but seemingly now goes by GRAHAM, spelled with all capital letters…perhaps to distinguish him from the Burmese singer of the same name.

1 p.m. - Henrik - Way Back

Henrik is an independent artist from Salem County, New Jersey. He's a young artist who says he started making music on his mom's iPad on GarageBand. His music is characterized by an easy-going flow and a fusion of contemporary beats with sugary pop-punk melodies.

2 p.m. - Outasight - FYMB (Free Your Mind Baby)

Richard Andrew Conte is better known by his stage name Outasight. He is an American singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer born and raised in Yonkers, New York. Though he is considered a pop artist, he is influenced by other genres such as hip hop, rock, and soul music.

3 p.m. - Brett Eldredge - Gorgeous

This is the latest from multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer and entertainer Brett Eldredge. Eldredge has had 7 #1 hits on Country radio and has been honored with CMA, ACM, and BMI Country Awards. This admiring love song is 'the story of meeting someone special and intriguing in the romantic setting of a beach in Mexico.'

4 p.m. - The Wild Feathers - L.A. Makes Me Sad

The Wild Feathers are an American country rock band formed in 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. This is from their 2024 album "Sirens," a collection of tales chronicling a life worth living, love worth holding and the hard-earned lessons found along the ride. The Wild Feathers will be performing live at The State Room in Salt Lake on January 27th.

5 p.m. - Edward Smith - Outlaw

Edward Smith is an independent singer/songwriter and producer originally from South Africa, and now residing in Los Angeles. This is his newest single that came out earlier this week.

6 p.m. - Kendall Street Company - My Mans Was a Funky Cat

Kendall Street Company is a party-of-five, a genre-fluid, eclectic rock ensemble that has drawn comparisons to Umphrey's McGee and Widespread Panic. Apparently not victim to any type of writer's block, the band has released over 100 original songs between seven studio albums, two live albums, and four EPs in a period of just six years. This is from their "Singles Going Heady: 2024" album released at the end of 2024.

7 p.m. - Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul - Turn It Up

Cam Gallagher & The Tasty Soul is the high energy, precision driven, spectacle of a funk collective from Salt Lake City. This isn’t your ordinary funk band. This is Rocky Mountain Funk…or maybe it was Mtn Funk. Cam Gallagher's bio now describe him as being from Nashville. He must be making his move to catch a bigger spotlight. Here's his most recent release.

8 p.m. - Thee Sacred Souls - Stuck in the Mud

Thee Sacred Souls are performing tomorrow night at The Union in Salt Lake City. This is off the second album out from Thee Sacred Souls, titled "Got A Story To Tell." The album pays homage to great American R&B of the 60’s and 70’s and the sweet Chicano soul beloved by old school lowriders.