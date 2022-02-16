Local News Hour - February 16, 2022

Today on the Local News Hour: (08:45) Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation CEO Colin Hilton has a recap of Tuesday's meeting discussing the future of hosting another Olympics in Utah. Then, (25:44) Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting. (41:09) Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute and First Soloist Allison DeBona have details about the Feb. 26th performance of Romeo and Juliet at the Park City Eccles Center and some free classes happening at the Park City campus.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.