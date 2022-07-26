Tom Fisher's final update as Summit County Manager
Published July 26, 2022 at 11:12 AM MDT
Summit County Manager Tom Fisher's final interview. He talks about finding his replacement. He also previews the agenda for Wednesday's council meeting that will include Summit County fair details, electric vehicle charging station fees and the Summit County and High Valley Transit commercial real estate contract.
