Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Tom Fisher's final update as Summit County Manager

Published July 26, 2022 at 11:12 AM MDT
Tom Fisher 2022 at KPCW

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher's final interview. He talks about finding his replacement. He also previews the agenda for Wednesday's council meeting that will include Summit County fair details, electric vehicle charging station fees and the Summit County and High Valley Transit commercial real estate contract.

Local News Hour Summit County CouncilTom Fisher
