Park City Fire District shares holiday fire safety tips

Utah Avalanche Center report. (1:45) Deer Valley residents not wild about parking lot development plans. (4:33) Heber Valley Chamber's Jessica Broadhead discusses findings from 2022 annual report and key goals for 2023. (7:22)Wastewater sampling shows tourism down, COVID up in Park City area. (21:49) Park Ave. crossing guards aim to increase traffic efficiency. (23:56) ‘It is going to take real cuts to everyone’: Leaders meet to decide future of Colorado River. (25:52) Pediatric drug shortages leave Park City parents scrambling. (29:56) Josh Probst to serve as interim Wasatch County Sheriff. (32:54) Park City Fire District's Mike Owens shares holiday fire safety tips. (35:52)

Listen • 49:07