Park City Fire District shares holiday fire safety tips

Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Utah Avalanche Center report. (1:45) Deer Valley residents not wild about parking lot development plans. (4:33) Heber Valley Chamber's Jessica Broadhead discusses findings from 2022 annual report and key goals for 2023. (7:22)Wastewater sampling shows tourism down, COVID up in Park City area. (21:49) Park Ave. crossing guards aim to increase traffic efficiency. (23:56) ‘It is going to take real cuts to everyone’: Leaders meet to decide future of Colorado River. (25:52) Pediatric drug shortages leave Park City parents scrambling. (29:56) Josh Probst to serve as interim Wasatch County Sheriff. (32:54) Park City Fire District's Mike Owens shares holiday fire safety tips. (35:52)