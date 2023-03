Dr. Bob, Park City's longest running rock band, has just released its first live in concert documentary film, "The Ghosts of Rock 'n' Roll." The man most responsible for this magnum opus is longtime Dr. Bob roadie, and longtime PC local, John Gonthier. He talks about filming the 40th anniversary concert at Deer Valley and development of the YouTube channel called Dr. Bob Band.

Follow the link to watch "The Ghosts of Rock 'n' Roll"