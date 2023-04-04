Park City Museum's Diane Knispel shares new exhibit, free film screening
Park City Museum Director of Education Diane Knispel and Executive Director of Park City Film Katy Wang share details on a new exhibit ",Patient No More," and the free film screening of "Crip Camp" on April 6.
Park City Museum has a new exhibit which runs until April 16 called "Patient No More." It focuses on patient disability rights. Accompanying the exhibit, Park City Film offers a free viewing of the 2020 Sundance Audience Award winning film "Crip Camp" on April 6 at 7 p.m.
