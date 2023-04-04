Park City Museum's Diane Knispel shares new exhibit, free film screening

Park City Museum has a new exhibit which runs until April 16 called "Patient No More." It focuses on patient disability rights. Accompanying the exhibit, Park City Film offers a free viewing of the 2020 Sundance Audience Award winning film "Crip Camp" on April 6 at 7 p.m.

Park City Museum Director of Education Diane Knispel and Executive Director of Park City Film Katy Wang share the details.

