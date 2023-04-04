© 2023 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Park City Museum's Diane Knispel shares new exhibit, free film screening

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT
Diane Knispel.jpg
Park City Museum's Diane Knispel

Park City Museum Director of Education Diane Knispel and Executive Director of Park City Film Katy Wang share details on a new exhibit ",Patient No More," and the free film screening of "Crip Camp" on April 6.

Park City Museum has a new exhibit which runs until April 16 called "Patient No More." It focuses on patient disability rights. Accompanying the exhibit, Park City Film offers a free viewing of the 2020 Sundance Audience Award winning film "Crip Camp" on April 6 at 7 p.m.

Park City Museum Director of Education Diane Knispel and Executive Director of Park City Film Katy Wang share the details.

Find more information about the film here.

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
