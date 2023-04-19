© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation's Clean Water Connections Program

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 19, 2023 at 12:55 PM MDT
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers explains how sump pumps and other connections that feed groundwater and snow melt into the waste water system are illegal. They can cause issues such as flooding or dilution of water treatment. Treatment centers are nearing full capacity due to the illegal connections. The Clean Water Connections Program offers a financial incentive to homeowners to inspect and disconnect any improper connections. Luers also talks about COVID monitoring via waste water.

