SHE-CAN mentoring program builds global female leadership

SHE-CAN is an acronym for "Supporting Her Education Changes a Nation." It was founded 12 years ago and now has 103 women from around the world attending top U.S. colleges on full scholarships.

Founder and part-time Parkite Barbara Bylenga talks about the origins and goals of the program. Then two of its scholars, Peaches Dargbeh and Rhoda Zinnah, describe how it has impacted their college plans and prep.

For those interested in becoming mentors, SHE-CAN is hosting a Mentor Meet and Greet party at The Kiln in Kimball Junction on April 24 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Website: https://shecan.global/

