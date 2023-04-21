© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

SHE-CAN mentoring program builds global female leadership

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 21, 2023 at 1:18 PM MDT
Barbara Bylenga.jpg
SHE-CAN founder Barbara Bylenga

SHE-CAN is an acronym for "Supporting Her Education Changes a Nation." It was founded 12 years ago and now has 103 women from around the world attending top U.S. colleges on full scholarships.

Founder and part-time Parkite Barbara Bylenga talks about the origins and goals of the program. Then two of its scholars, Peaches Dargbeh and Rhoda Zinnah, describe how it has impacted their college plans and prep.

For those interested in becoming mentors, SHE-CAN is hosting a Mentor Meet and Greet party at The Kiln in Kimball Junction on April 24 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Website: https://shecan.global/

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek