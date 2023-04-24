Free screening of "Stranger at the Gate" on Thursday night

Mountain Mediation Center member Nicole Wozniak and PC Film Executive Director Katy Wang preview Thursday's free screening of the film "Stranger at the Gate" at the Santy Auditorium at 7:00 p.m.

The film is an Academy Award nominated documentary about a former U.S. Marine whose plans to blow up a Mosque in his small midwestern town took a surprising turn. A panel discussion with the director and the film's protagonist the follows. After the panel, Mountain Mediation will host smaller group discussions.

