© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Free screening of "Stranger at the Gate" on Thursday night

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 24, 2023 at 12:21 PM MDT
Stranger At The Gate
Smartypants Pictures
/

Mountain Mediation Center member Nicole Wozniak and PC Film Executive Director Katy Wang preview Thursday's free screening of the film "Stranger at the Gate" at the Santy Auditorium at 7:00 p.m.

The film is an Academy Award nominated documentary about a former U.S. Marine whose plans to blow up a Mosque in his small midwestern town took a surprising turn. A panel discussion with the director and the film's protagonist the follows. After the panel, Mountain Mediation will host smaller group discussions.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher