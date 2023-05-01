Peace House annual spring luncheon

Peace House invites community members to its spring luncheon May 4 at Promontory Double Deer Club. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Guests must register in advance on the Peace House website. The annual event champions the fight against interpersonal violence and abuse and honors the resiliency and strength of survivors.

This year's guests will be welcomed by the music of Rich Wyman. The keynote speaker will be Rachel Louise Snyder, author of the Esquire and 2019 New York Times book of the year “No Visible Bruises.”

Peace House has a $100,000 matching grant in place donated by The Marriott Daughters Foundation and an anonymous donor. The event's goal is to raise $350,000.

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence or abuse, the Peace House helpline is available at (800) 647-9161. Advocates are available 24/7 to recommend resources, provide support and more.