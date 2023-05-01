© 2023 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Summit County Emergency Manager Kathryn McMullin

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM MDT
Kathryn McMullin.jpg

Summit County Emergency Manager Kathryn McMullin has the latest on flooding due to the warm weather.

While areas targeted for flood watches and warnings have be able to avoid major issues, McMullin said they expect a busy May. The county continues to clear debris from drainage areas and asks for community help in reporting areas with potential problems. Burn scars are being monitored for potential mudslides. The snowpack at higher elevations still remains a concern. Finally, she provides tips for residents to prepare their homes as the runoff continues.

