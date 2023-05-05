Promontory Foundation opens grant application process

Founded in 2006, the Promontory Foundation is a volunteer organization that serves the unmet needs of the Park City Community in the areas of arts, culture and social services by providing matching dollars for worthwhile programs addressing these areas. The foundation also hosts an annual fundraiser around July 4.

General Manager Kelli Brown and Director of Community Engagement Nicole Barton share details on the grant application process which is now open. This year it will award a $50,000 promise grant to a local nonprofit organization and many other smaller grants.

They also announce the openings of the expanded Beach Club and the new golf course.