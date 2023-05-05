© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Promontory Foundation opens grant application process

By Roger Goldman
Published May 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM MDT
Kelli Brown & Nicole Barton.jpg
Kelli Brown and Nicole Barton

Promontory Foundation's Kelli Brown and Nicole Barton have details on the foundation's grant application process.

Founded in 2006, the Promontory Foundation is a volunteer organization that serves the unmet needs of the Park City Community in the areas of arts, culture and social services by providing matching dollars for worthwhile programs addressing these areas. The foundation also hosts an annual fundraiser around July 4.

General Manager Kelli Brown and Director of Community Engagement Nicole Barton share details on the grant application process which is now open. This year it will award a $50,000 promise grant to a local nonprofit organization and many other smaller grants.

They also announce the openings of the expanded Beach Club and the new golf course.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman