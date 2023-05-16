Education equity at Park City schools
Park City Superintendent of Schools Jill Gildea and Chief Student Services Officer Caroline Synan discuss the intricacies of education equity.
Gildea and Synan talk about responses received in the public comment forums, define education equity and identify barriers.
They then address concerns about curriculum dilution, costs of implementation, effects on high school rankings and creating a safe environment.
They also discuss a new online survey coming soon that is seeking input on future use of Treasure Mountain Junior High School site.