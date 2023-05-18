Trails, Trash and Tunes event Saturday

The Summit County Stormwater Coalition and the Summit County Planning Department are presenting the Second Annual Trails, Trash and Tunes event on Saturday, May 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wanship Trailhead at 1975 Hoytsville Rd.

The event's purpose is to welcome in springtime and celebrate the Earth with trail cleanup, education about noxious weeds, and more.

There will be food, live music, a beer garden and a "Kids Corner."

Registration is free and encouraged.