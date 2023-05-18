© 2023 KPCW

Trails, Trash and Tunes event Saturday

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:08 PM MDT
Summit County Planner Madlyn McDonough and Storm Water Manager Kelsey Christensen have details on the second annual Trails, Trash and Tunes event Saturday, May 20.

The Summit County Stormwater Coalition and the Summit County Planning Department are presenting the Second Annual Trails, Trash and Tunes event on Saturday, May 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wanship Trailhead at 1975 Hoytsville Rd.

The event's purpose is to welcome in springtime and celebrate the Earth with trail cleanup, education about noxious weeds, and more.

There will be food, live music, a beer garden and a "Kids Corner."

Registration is free and encouraged.

