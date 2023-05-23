© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

National Ability Center's 2023 Barn Party

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM MDT
Eileen Johnston
/
National Ability Center

The National Ability Center announced details for its annual Barn Party scheduled for Saturday, June 3, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the National Ability Center Ranch and Equestrian Center located at 1000 Ability Way Park City, Utah 84060.

This signature event highlights and celebrates all volunteers, staff and participants of the equestrian program.

The fun, family-friendly event will feature a BBQ dinner, live music, a mechanical bull, an auction, saloon, and more. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best western-themed attire. All proceeds from the event go toward creating programs and serving the thousands of individuals the organization helps each year.

Tickets can be purchased online.

