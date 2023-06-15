© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City Board of Realtors series "Earth, Water, and Fire" June 22

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM MDT

Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and attorney Tim Hawkes share details on the second of a three-part speaker series called "Earth, Water, and Fire."

The next event, "Water," is June 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Metropolitan Redstone 8 Cinemas. The speakers will be Tim Hawkes and Jesse Stewart.

Johnson also discusses the "Hats Off To Affordable Housing!" fundraiser coming up on Sept. 8 at Stein Erikson Lodge. Tickets go on sale next week.

She also recaps last week's Clean Up Day and takes a quick look housing market trends for the second quarter.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
