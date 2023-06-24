Park City Community Foundation and Early Childhood Alliance on the city council's action on child care

The Park City Council approved the city budget for the next fiscal year Thursday. It includes $1 million of one-time child care funding. Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow and Early Childhood Alliance Director Kristen Schulz review the Park City Cares About Kids proposal, discuss next steps, possible guidelines for distribution, increasing the supply of childcare providers, additional funding sources, and measures of success.

They also highlight their Summer Solstice Happy Hour at Canyons Village Friday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.