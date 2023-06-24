© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Park City Community Foundation and Early Childhood Alliance on the city council's action on child care

By Roger Goldman
Published June 23, 2023 at 9:22 AM MDT
Joel Zarrow and Kristen Schulz
Joel Zarrow and Kristen Schulz

The Park City Council approved the city budget for the next fiscal year Thursday. It includes $1 million of one-time child care funding. Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow and Early Childhood Alliance Director Kristen Schulz review the Park City Cares About Kids proposal, discuss next steps, possible guidelines for distribution, increasing the supply of childcare providers, additional funding sources, and measures of success.

They also highlight their Summer Solstice Happy Hour at Canyons Village Friday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman