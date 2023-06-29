© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Upcoming film "Trend Setters" features adaptive cycling community

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 29, 2023 at 8:57 AM MDT
Steven Wilke and Louis A
Steven Wilke and Louis Arévalo

With 1 in 4 people in the U.S. living with a disability, "Tread Setters" showcases the National Ability Center's commitment to ensuring that everyone can safely enjoy the benefits of cycling while developing confidence, socialization and independence through this short documentary film. "Tread Setters" follows a diverse group of cyclists as they embark on a transformative journey to conquer the 100-mile White Rim Trail in Canyonlands National Park.

The official premiere will be in August at SBT GRVL, with the film debuting online in early 2024.

Leslie Thatcher
