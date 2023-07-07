© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Wasatch Mountain State Park's Kathy Donnell

By Roger Goldman
Published July 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM MDT
Kathy Donnell, park ranger and naturalist at Wasatch Mountain State Park, talks about summer activities at the area's various parks, annual and day passes, avoiding crowds, lifejacket requirements, and ATV trails.

Upcoming activities at Wasatch Mountain State Park include:

  • Huber Grove House, a historic farm house and apple orchard, is open on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for tours
  • Trail dig day at the Phosphate trailhead on Saturday, July 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Utah Museum of Fine Arts displays on July 29 & August 5
  • Wilson Peak geology hike on August 26
Local News Hour
