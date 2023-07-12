Park City Manager Matt Dias previews city council meeting
Agenda items include:
- The Thaynes Canyon Drive/Hotel Park City parking study
- Update on the staff report regarding transient use impacts
- Engine House ground lease to create 99 units of affordable rental housing
- Washington School's appeal of the denial of their permit to create a hotel
- Proposal to remove City Council as appeal authority for master planned developments and conditional use permits
- Proposed ban on open flames and fireworks