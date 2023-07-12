© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City Manager Matt Dias previews city council meeting

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM MDT
Matt Dias.jpg

Agenda items include:

  • The Thaynes Canyon Drive/Hotel Park City parking study
  • Update on the staff report regarding transient use impacts
  • Engine House ground lease to create 99 units of affordable rental housing
  • Washington School's appeal of the denial of their permit to create a hotel
  • Proposal to remove City Council as appeal authority for master planned developments and conditional use permits
  • Proposed ban on open flames and fireworks
