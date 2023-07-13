© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City Film's Katy Wang previews upcoming screenings

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM MDT

Park City Film director Katy Wang highlights several family-friendly films screening for free around the area.

  • Pop-up film screenings in Summit County:
    • July 20 - "Field of Dreams" in Coalville behind the Ledges Event Center at 7 p.m.
    • Aug. 3 - "Fly Away Home" in Henefer at the Henefer Town Park at 7 p.m.
  • Outdoor screenings on the Park City Library patio:
    • July 14 - "Marcel The Shell With Shoes On" at 8:45 p.m.
    • Aug. 11 - "Dora and the Lost City Of Gold" (in Spanish with English subtitles) at 8:45 p.m.
  • Indoor screening at the Santy Auditorium:
    • July 25 - "Goodbye, Don Glees!" at 7 p.m.
