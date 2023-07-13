Park City Film's Katy Wang previews upcoming screenings
Park City Film director Katy Wang highlights several family-friendly films screening for free around the area.
- Pop-up film screenings in Summit County:
- July 20 - "Field of Dreams" in Coalville behind the Ledges Event Center at 7 p.m.
- Aug. 3 - "Fly Away Home" in Henefer at the Henefer Town Park at 7 p.m.
- Outdoor screenings on the Park City Library patio:
- July 14 - "Marcel The Shell With Shoes On" at 8:45 p.m.
- Aug. 11 - "Dora and the Lost City Of Gold" (in Spanish with English subtitles) at 8:45 p.m.
- Indoor screening at the Santy Auditorium:
- July 25 - "Goodbye, Don Glees!" at 7 p.m.