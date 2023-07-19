© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Caitlin Bognaski previews the National Ability Center's annual Summit Challenge

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 19, 2023 at 1:36 PM MDT

The Summit Challenge is a fundraiser ride for cyclists of all abilities. The annual challenge raises money to support the National Ability Center. It will be held on Saturday, August 26 with the goal of raising $100,000 for adaptive recreation programs. Course distances range from 16 to 100 miles. E-bikes are welcome.

Registration is open until August 24 with prices varying by distance. All adaptive athletes ride for free. They are also seeking volunteers.

For more information visit summitchallenge100.org.

