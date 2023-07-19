© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Details about Recycle Utah's 100 mile meal event

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 19, 2023 at 10:57 AM MDT

100 Mile Meal Coordinator Sallie Rinderknecht and Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra talk about the upcoming 100 mile meal event. This event celebrates local food, farms, and supports the local economy. This year’s 100 Mile Meal is hosted at the Red Pine Lodge at Park City Mountain Resort, Canyons Village. The 100 Mile Meal will feature live music, local wine and beer, and a five-course dinner menu featuring ingredients sourced from farms within a 100-mile radius of Recycle Utah.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher