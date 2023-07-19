Details about Recycle Utah's 100 mile meal event

100 Mile Meal Coordinator Sallie Rinderknecht and Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra talk about the upcoming 100 mile meal event. This event celebrates local food, farms, and supports the local economy. This year’s 100 Mile Meal is hosted at the Red Pine Lodge at Park City Mountain Resort, Canyons Village. The 100 Mile Meal will feature live music, local wine and beer, and a five-course dinner menu featuring ingredients sourced from farms within a 100-mile radius of Recycle Utah.