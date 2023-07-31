© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Kimbal Arts Festival returns to Main Street Friday

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:42 PM MDT

Kimball Art Center Arts Festival Director Hillary Gilson shares a preview of this year's arts festival.

This year, festival organizers will increase the size of the Festival Main Stage on Heber Avenue, with performances from Fat Paw on Friday night and Pixie and the Partygrass Boys on Saturday night. Additional entertainment is programmed throughout the festival on the main stage and the Wasatch stage, located on upper Main Street in the Brewpub parking lot.

The Kimball Arts Festival highlights local and emerging artists. In addition, it has introduced an Emerging Artist Mentor program creating a mentor/mentee relationship between emerging and veteran artists.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher