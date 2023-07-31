Kimbal Arts Festival returns to Main Street Friday

Kimball Art Center Arts Festival Director Hillary Gilson shares a preview of this year's arts festival.

This year, festival organizers will increase the size of the Festival Main Stage on Heber Avenue, with performances from Fat Paw on Friday night and Pixie and the Partygrass Boys on Saturday night. Additional entertainment is programmed throughout the festival on the main stage and the Wasatch stage, located on upper Main Street in the Brewpub parking lot.

The Kimball Arts Festival highlights local and emerging artists. In addition, it has introduced an Emerging Artist Mentor program creating a mentor/mentee relationship between emerging and veteran artists.