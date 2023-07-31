Park City Museum offers summer hikes, walking tours

Park City Museum Education Director Diane Knispel has details about this summer's tours. These include the weekly historic walking tours of Main Street and then Tuesday/Thursday Glenwood Cemetery tours open to the public.

For Park City Museum members, two hikes exploring the town’s railroad history are offered.

The first Park City’s Railroad History hike is Saturday, Aug. 5. Hikers will traverse remnants of the Denver Rio Grande and Western Railway (DR&G) roadbed in Parley’s Canyon. Round trip the tour is about 3.5 hours and includes a Q&A session.

The second railroad-themed excursion is Saturday, Oct. 14. It's a 3-hour “walk and talk” regarding the rail infrastructure in lower Deer Valley that served the Judge Smelter, the Park City Consolidated Mine (Park Con) and the Judge Loading Station.