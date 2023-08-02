© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Kelly Vendetti previews upcoming events at Summit Community Gardens/EATS

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM MDT

Summit Community Gardens/EATS Interim Executive Director Kelly Vendetti previews some upcoming events including:

  • August 3 - I *heart* Chicken Market Dinner
  • August 10 - La Milpa "Food is Culture" presentation
  • August 17 - Family Night in the Garden
  • August 19 - Hummingbird 101 Class
  • August 31 - Annual fundraiser at Red Pine Lodge

She also talks about the volunteer program, the People's Health Clinic Food Farmacy, and controlling garden pests.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
