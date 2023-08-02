Kelly Vendetti previews upcoming events at Summit Community Gardens/EATS
Summit Community Gardens/EATS Interim Executive Director Kelly Vendetti previews some upcoming events including:
- August 3 - I *heart* Chicken Market Dinner
- August 10 - La Milpa "Food is Culture" presentation
- August 17 - Family Night in the Garden
- August 19 - Hummingbird 101 Class
- August 31 - Annual fundraiser at Red Pine Lodge
She also talks about the volunteer program, the People's Health Clinic Food Farmacy, and controlling garden pests.