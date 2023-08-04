© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City Library hosts fun summer events

By Roger Goldman
Published August 4, 2023 at 2:09 PM MDT

Katrina Kmak previews upcoming events at the Park City Library incuding:

  • August 6 - Summer Slide from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 11 - Outdoor screening of "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" which will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles
  • August 29 - One Book One Community presents "Powder Days" by Heather Hansman at 7:00 p.m.
  • BalletNEXT performances at the Jim Santy Auditorium

She also talks about free apps to access more content and various games and services offered by the library.

