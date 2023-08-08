Christian Center of Park City Back 2 School Basics and Hike for Hunger programs

Back 2 School Basics meets the needs of Summit and Wasatch county families by relieving some of the financial burdens of back-to-school shopping. This year $78,000 dollars have been raised so far to help with the program. The Christian Center of Park City has registered 1,306 kids from both Summit and Wasatch counties for the event August 9th and 10th at The Outlets Park City. Each participating child receives a $100 gift card, a new backpack, and school supplies of their choosing.

Hike for Hunger will be held this year on Saturday, September 16 at Park City Mountain Resort. Hike for Hunger is an outdoor adventure event that raises awareness of hunger and food insecurity in Summit and Wasatch counties. This event takes place on the beautiful trails of Park City in and around Canyons Resort Village and features outdoor fun, food, music, and more for the whole family.

