PCHS football coach previews 2023 season

By Roger Goldman
Published August 11, 2023 at 1:03 PM MDT

Park City High School opens its football season against it's biggest rival the Wasatch Wasps Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m.

Head coach Josh Montzingo explains the Miners change back to 4A division this season. He also speaks about their training schedule, challenges to the program and how exciting it is for the coaches to see student athletes move through the programs from freshman to varsity. KPCW will broadcast all of this season's games LIVE on-air or streaming online .

