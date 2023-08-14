© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Beat the Call for PCEF's upcoming fundraiser

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 14, 2023 at 9:13 PM MDT

Park City Education Foundation Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow has an update on upcoming events offered by the foundation.

The Beat The Call program runs from Sept.18 to Sept. 30 is an incentive to give before you get a phone call.

When you give $180 (anytime before Sept. 30, 2023), you beat the call before PCEF calls with a request to give during its annual Phone-a-Thon.

She also discusses the upcoming Red Apple Gala, a fall party with proceeds benefitting students, educators and schools. Attendees can expect dining and dancing, cocktails and casino and live and silent auctions.

The Gala will be at the Montage Deer Valley, Sept. 30 starting at 6 p.m.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher