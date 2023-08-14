Beat the Call for PCEF's upcoming fundraiser

The Beat The Call program runs from Sept.18 to Sept. 30 is an incentive to give before you get a phone call.

When you give $180 (anytime before Sept. 30, 2023), you beat the call before PCEF calls with a request to give during its annual Phone-a-Thon.

She also discusses the upcoming Red Apple Gala, a fall party with proceeds benefitting students, educators and schools. Attendees can expect dining and dancing, cocktails and casino and live and silent auctions.

The Gala will be at the Montage Deer Valley, Sept. 30 starting at 6 p.m.