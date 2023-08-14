© 2023 KPCW

Climate change and public health speaker series Sept. 19

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 14, 2023 at 9:20 PM MDT

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has details on the climate change and public health program and the latest on COVID-19 in the county.

The Summit County Health Department is hosting a speaker series on climate change and public health.

This is the second event in the series and is scheduled for Sept. 19 at "The Hub" in the National Ability Center.

It explores the topic of climate change and how it impacts physical and mental health.

Bondurant also shares an update on the new EG5 COVID-19 variant and its effects.

