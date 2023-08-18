© 2023 KPCW

"Show Business Is My Life..." at the Jim Santy Auditorium Aug. 26th

By Roger Goldman
Published August 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM MDT

Park City local Heather Wilk produced the film "Show Business Is My Life (But I Can’t Prove It)."

The film is about Gary Mule’s oddball path in standup comedy. From his start in “show business” performing Johnny Cash covers at a South Dakota brothel, to his over 350 televised performances, his career has been as strange as his comedy itself and he may just be the funniest comedian you’ve never heard of. This film will be presented by Park City Film at the Jim Santy Auditorium, August 26 at 7 p.m.. There will be a post-film Q&A with Heather and the film's director G.B. Shannon.

