Swiss Days chair Todd Beagley shares details about this year's Swiss Days festival in Midway. Beagley highlights the 76 year history of the event, some of the vendors and artist that will be attending this year, and various activities that will be available for all ages.

Swiss days is happening Friday and Saturday this weekend from 8 am to 8 pm at the city center block in Midway. More information is available at https://midwayswissdays.org