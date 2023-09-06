© 2023 KPCW

Summit Land Conservancy projects involve Iron Mountain, Chalk Creek and Coalville

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM MDT

Executive Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox talks about the latest land conservation easements.

Summit Land Conservancy Executive Director Cheryl Fox discusses the Iron Mountain conservation easement, which is in progress with Park City Municipal. The easement includes land donated by Iron Mountain Associates, which is the developer of The Colony.

Fox also talks about the three federally-funded easements that are in progress in Chalk Creek, Coalville and the Mid Mountain trail, and the "Hoppy Hour" event at Wasatch Brew Pub Thursday October 12.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher