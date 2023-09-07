© 2023 KPCW

Developments in the Canyons Village area discussed

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 7, 2023 at 11:53 AM MDT

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on current and upcoming projects before the planning commisson.

Putt has details about an upcoming townhouse project off Red Pine road that is being considered. He also mentions the request of TCFC Finance Co., LLC, which manages the property at Canyons Village,
to ammend access off High Mountain Road and the application for the Sunrise gondola. Changes to the Waldorf Hotel are also to be considered by the Summit County planning commission.

