Summit Community Gardens/EATS happenings
Interim Executive Director for Summit Community Gardens/EATS Kelly Vendetti has details about upcoming events.
Here's what's happening in the garden!
- After-school in the Garden is 8 weeks of fun activities from September 6th - November 3rd. It is available for elementary-aged children (1st - 6th graders). The program incorporates gardening, art, and play in the garden.
- September Green Drinks Picnic Style on Tuesday, September 12, from 6 to 8 pm at 3 Springs Land & Livestock. You’ll learn about sustainable production agriculture and its impact on soil, water, and ecology. Eight local farm and business representatives will join us to discuss their processes, products, and services.
- Watercolor in the Garden: Mountains Theme and Watercolor in the Garden: Botanicals Theme
Join local artist Anna Leigh Moore and learn the joy of the watercolor plein air painting. Students will learn how to use color and texture to capture the beauty of the natural world. The events are Sunday, September 10th, 4-6 p.m. and Wednesday September 20th, 6-8 p.m.