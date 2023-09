Board member of the Wasatch Community Foundation Spud Beckham has details on this years Heber Valley 9/11 Day of Service. Some of the service projects this year include airport windsock painting, storm haven entrance clean-up, hospital clean-up, and much more! The day of service begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 9th at Main Street Park in Heber.

More information is available at https://hebervalleyserves.org