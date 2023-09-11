Search for the new Park City Education Foundation CEO begins
Park City Education Foundation VP of Advancement Jennifer Billow and board member Laura Richey talk about:
- The search for a new CEO for the Foundation.
- The Elementary Visual Arts program offered to all elementary schools in partnership with Kimball Art Center
- The "BEAT THE CALL" program September 18-30. The program asks families to donate $180.00 (a dollar a day for the 180 day school year) to the foundation so they won't call you during the annual Phone-a-Thon.