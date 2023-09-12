© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Park City Community Foundation eliminating food waste from landfill

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 12, 2023 at 8:21 PM MDT

Former US Congressman now consultant Ben McAdams and Park City Community Foundation Climate Fund Manager Andy Hecht talk about keeping food waste out of landfills.

Food waste increases landfill methane gas levels and is a major contributor to climate change. Park City Community Foundation's Climate Fund will be used to help fight this global issue locally. McAdams, who has been brought on as a consultant, will be part of building the strategic plan to be presented to the community in November. Partnering with local restaurant associations to meet the goal to fully divert food waste from Summit County’s landfill by 2030 will play a large roll in its accomplishment.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher