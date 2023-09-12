Park City Community Foundation eliminating food waste from landfill

Food waste increases landfill methane gas levels and is a major contributor to climate change. Park City Community Foundation's Climate Fund will be used to help fight this global issue locally. McAdams, who has been brought on as a consultant, will be part of building the strategic plan to be presented to the community in November. Partnering with local restaurant associations to meet the goal to fully divert food waste from Summit County’s landfill by 2030 will play a large roll in its accomplishment.